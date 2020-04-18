1  of  2
Members of Closed Tennis Club Donate Blood

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s no tennis for a awhile at the Evergreen Racquet Club for that didn’t stop its members from showing a little love.

The club, which has been closed for a month due to the state’s shelter in place order, wanted to do something to help in the fight against COVID-19. So members turned the indoor tennis facility into a blood bank for a day.

They invited the local Red Cross to its courts and quickly filled 50 slots to donate blood. The drive yielded 33 pints of blood Thursday afternoon.

“Our members are very generous, said club general manager Colleen Curran. “We’d like to see this expand. There’s no reason most of the clubs and indoor facilities around the country can’t do the same thing with their local Red Cross.”

Curran is hoping to have a second blood drive this spring, if the governor’s stay-at-home order continues for another month.

