CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora beat Simeon, 46-42 in overtime, to win the class 3A boys basketball championship at State Farm Center night.

The win gives the Redbirds their first state championship in boys basketball. Metamora finished runner-up last year after a double overtime loss to Spring Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Junior Tyler Mason scored seven of his 16 points in the overtime and hit two free throws with :10 left in the OT to give the Redbirds a 44-40 lead. After a Simeon basket from Jalen Griffith with :12 left, senior Tyson Swanson added two free throws with 0.4 seconds left in the overtime to seal it.

Swanson scored 20 points for Metamora (34-2), who started the season 2-2 and won 32 straight games to close the year. Griffith scored 15 points to lead Simeon (31-4).

The Redbirds trailed for most of the game but rallied in the second half thanks to a 10-0 run in the third quarter. When senior Swanson hit a three-pointer with 4:40 left in the third, Metamora had erased a nine-point halftime deficit and moved in front, 24-23.

The Redbirds got a basket from Mason with 3:10 left in regulation for a 34-30 lead but Simeon would tie the game at 34 on a Jalen Griffith jumper with 1:40 to play.

The game went to overtime tied at 34.

The loss denies retiring Simeon coach Robert Smith a seventh state championship.

There is a public celebration planned at Metamora High School for 1 p.m. Sunday.

