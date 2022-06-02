PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The third game will be the biggest game between conference rivals East Peoria and Metamora.

The Raiders and Redbirds will clash for the third time this softball season but Friday’s match-up will determine a sectional champion. EP and Metamora will play for the Washington sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The winner heads to the super-sectional and is just a win away from state.

“It’s really exciting,” said Metamora senior third baseman Kylie Hyde. “I think we worked hard for it and we deserve to be here.”

The teams split their regular season match-ups and shared the Mid-Illini Conference title. Metamora beat Bloomington 7-1 in the sectional semifinal Tuesday and East Peoria advanced with a wild 12-11 victory over Rock Island.

“It’ll be great competition. I think it’ll be a really good game and I think we’re ready,” said East Peoria junior pitcher Emily Compton. “We know what we’re going to see. We are really excited to go out and play nd just put it all on the field.”