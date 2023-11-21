METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been eight months since Metamora was crowned state basketball champ in Illinois.

Now the focus is on what’s ahead, a new season. And while the Redbirds may be considered one of the state’s best teams again, their head coach says the jury is still out in November.

“After you have to replace three (graduated) starters, like we did from last year,” said Metamora head coach Danny Grieves. “We are not anywhere near that close at this point of the season. But I think if you give us a little time and space, we can be pretty decent.”

The Redbirds bring back core players like Tyler Mason, Luke Hopp and Matthew Zobrist, all key contributors to last year’s 34-2 class 3A state champion. Those three got better playing together again this summer.

Plus Metamora has added Notre Dame transfer Cooper Koch, one of the best players in the state. MaxPreps’ preseason ranking has Metamora as the 16th best team in the country.

“Obviously we have a great team coming back, we’re nationally ranked. That’s the motivation for us,” said Zobrist. “We have a target on our back. But we’re really the one’s hunting people.”

Opening night may seem a little strange for Koch. The Iowa recruit plays his first game with his new team against his former teammates at Notre Dame when the Redbirds play the Irish at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington.

“It’s going to be fun to see those guys and be on the court with them,” Koch said. “We’re going to try and play our basketball. Whatever the score is, the score is.”

Metamora will play four games in Washington this week. But Grieves is only concerned about the first one, for now.

“Opening night is brutal for coaches and players,” Grieves said. “You better be prepared for anything to happen because it will. You have to roll with the punches.”