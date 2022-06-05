METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a dozen years since Metamora advanced to state in softball.

The current players think they’ve waited long enough.

Metamora plays Lemont in a class 3A super-sectional in East Peoria on Monday with a state berth on the line. The Redbirds will have to beat Lemont all-state pitcher Sage Mardjetko, a University of South Carolina recruit.

Metamora advanced to the super-sectional with a 9-3 win over East Peoria in the sectional title game on Friday. It marked the Redbirds’ first sectional championship since the 2010 team win the class 3A state title.

“We are going to face a really good pitcher, a D1 pitcher,” said Metamora freshman shortstop Kaidance Till. “I think it gets us ready because you need a lot of confidence and energy to be able to do this. And I think we’re going to be OK.”