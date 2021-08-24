Metamora, Notre Dame Set For Season Opening Match-Up

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The schools are about 17 miles apart and have good football teams with great fan bases.

Yet Metamora and Notre Dame have never played football against one another. That will change Friday night.

“It’s the first time in school history the teams have played one another, that’s just amazing. I can’t believe we’ve never played, but it’s going to be fun,” said Notre Dame coach Pat Armstrong. “We have a real test out the door on the first game. The boys are looking forward to it, it’s going to be fun.”

Malone Field in Metamora should be buzzing when the teams kick off the season Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great game between us and Notre Dame.,” said Metamora coach Jared Grebner. “They are well-coached, they’ve also had a good, disciplined team. We are looking forward to it.”