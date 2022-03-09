METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Most people in the state of Illinois know Metamora as a football town.

That may change this weekend with the Redbirds basketball program making some serious noise.

“It just means so much,” said senior Zack Schroeder. “Originally you thought football when you think about Metamora, but it’s kind of converted a little bit to basketball. Not that our football program isn’t great, too. Those guys work just as hard as we do, but we’re just taking that to heart and we’re just going to keep going with it.”

The Metamora football program has been to the state final four 13 times. This is the first trip to the final four for the boys basketball team.

The players who play both football and basketball at Metamora are excited.

“We still feel like we are a little bit disrespected, some (players) on our (basketball) team, people don’t even know their names yet,” said Kaden Hartnett, who played multiple positions on the football team last fall. “People are still getting their names mixed up. But hopefully we can earn a lot of respect at state this weekend.”

Solomon Schwarz was a quarterback and receiver on the football team which made the playoffs in the fall.

“We want to make sure we are known, our basketball program, not just our football program,” Schwarz said. “I think we have a good chance, we already have and we can advance in the state playoffs. We are already in the final four and want to put ourselves on the map.”

Metamora takes a 17-game win streak into Friday’s class 3A state semifinal against Chicago Simeon. The Redbirds believe they can make a big impression on the state of Illinois this weekend.

“From day one I told them we were going to work every day to get to Champaign and try to win a state championship,” said head coach Danny Grieves. “And our guys have taken to that. They’ve done all the extra stuff, we’ve worked for a year and a half. We’re not going down there just to be in it, we’re going down to win it.”