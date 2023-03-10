CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ethan Kizer made plays like an all-state player should.

Kizer hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:00 left to lead Metamora to a 50-43 win over East St. Louis in the class 3A state semifinal game. Kizer scored 16 points as the Redbirds (33-2) rallied from a ten-point deficit to advance to the state title game for the second year in a row.

Metamora, the state runner-up to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, will play Chicago Simeon in Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. title game. Simeon (31-3) beat Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep, 60-42, in the other semifinal.

The Redbirds were down 29-19 early in the third quarter but held East St. Louis to 16 points in the second half. Tyler Mason, who scored 11 points, capped off a 12-0 run with a driving lay-up to give Metamora a 38-36 lead with 5:29 to play.

Metamora, which has now won 31 straight games, hit 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. Macaleab Rich scored 19 points to lead the Flyers (25-9).