METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora Redbirds will make school history when they take the floor at State Farm Center on Friday.

The Redbirds, who are on a 17-game win streak, will play in their first ever state tournament game. They play a school with plenty of state tournament history.

Metamora (29-6) plays top-ranked Chicago Simeon (28-5) in the second class 3A semifinal of the day. Simeon has won six state championships since 1984.

“Simeon is still really good, there’s no doubt. We’ve got a lot of good film on them,” said Metamora coach Danny Grieves. “But I’ll tell you what, at this point in time, I don’t think our guys feel like any (opponent) can beat them.”

The game is schedule to tip off around 11:45 a.m. following the first game of the day between Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chicago St. Ignatius, which tips at 10:15 a.m.