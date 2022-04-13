METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s been hitting indoors for a long time.

In fact, that’s how Metamora High School’s freshman Kaidance Till said she fell in love with softball.

“It was when I was three or four-years-old, I was with my dad in our basement,” “Till said. “He had come back (home) from lunch and I asked him if we could go hit in the basement. That’s when I found out I really loved softball because you don’t usually want to hit in the basement (at that age).”

The 15-year-old owns a national rating as one of the top softball players in the country in her age group. Till, who plays travel softball with the Beverly Bandits outside Chicago, doesn’t have a driver’s license but has already seen a lot of the U.S.

She’s played in elite tournaments all over the country on travel teams for as long as she can remember.

“The furthest I’ve traveled is California,” said Till. “I have played in Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, pretty much everywhere.”

Till says she played on a 10U team when she was only five. She’s primarily played second or third base in her young career but at Metamora she’s the starting shortstop this spring.

Softball is literally in her blood. Her mom Heather pitched at Monmouth College and her father Brock is a former Bradley pitcher who was drafted and pitched in the minor leagues.

With that pedigree, you’d think she was cut out to be a pitcher. But Till says she’d rather hit.

“Pitching is fun, I do it if I had the chance to go pitch,” Till said with a smile. “But I’m way better at hitting because I’ve put in more work, obviously. I’d choose hitting.”

Metamora softball coach Deric Linder has had the freshman hitting third or four in the lineup most of the season. He understands how Till has taken advantage of her parents’ pitching expertise.

“Sometimes pitchers are the best hitting coaches because they know what to look for,” said Linder. “They know where the weaknesses are.”

Till isn’t thinking about making a move to pitcher anytime soon, she’s only thinking about how to hit opponent’s pitching. She’s having fun hitting and playing shortstop in her first season of high school softball.