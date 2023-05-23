METAMORA, Ill. (WMBd/WYZZ) — All season long, Metamora has been out to prove it.

The Redbirds adopted “prove it” as their team motto as they try and prove they can get to state after falling a win shy last year. And after a 28-3 regular season, coach Deric Linder thinks his team in on the right track.

“When you get down into the playoffs, if you want to play with the Lemont’s, and the LaSalle-Peru’s and the Geneseo’s, you have to have character,” Linder said.

The Redbirds showed they had character last week. Metamora trailed East Peoria 5-1 in the sixth inning of a key Mid-Illini Conference game but rallied to tied it with four runs in the sixth.

And then they won the, 10-7, in nine innings. The Redbirds say that win is a great character-builder heading into the postseason.

Nora Johnson/Metamora junior: “I have not played in anything like that,” junior pitcher Nora Johnson said. “It was definitely very stressful but the team had my back and we got it done.”

The rally was sparked by a two-run homer by senior Sydney Trentman in the sixth.

“I think it really helps to know that no matter what we can pull out any game,” Trentman said. “Even though we were behind, we can still come back and score ten runs if we have to.”

Metamora won its 19th straight game, an 18-0 win over Richwoods in the regional opener Tuesday. It’s a squad hungry to accomplish its goal of getting to state.

“Everybody is starting to hit, everybody is comfortable. That’s a game changer,” said senior centerfielder Katy Ramage. “You have to have everyone willing to give it their all. It’s really big on this team.”