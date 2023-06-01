METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Before there was Katy Ramage the all-state softball player, there was Katy Ramage the dancer.

“I look back at old pictures and laugh,” Ramage said. “I had the big face, the face going all the time. It was fun.”

She grew up in Kentucky and before she ever hit a softball, she was in dance. As a very young girl, Ramage was a part of a dance studio performing routines in jazz and ballet.

Then she did hip-hop. But her family moved to Metamora when she was in the fourth grade and she left her dancing days in Kentucky.

She sunk her teeth into youth softball and basketball.

“I had to decide when I moved to stick to dance or do sports,” Ramage admitted “I’m happy with the decision I made because the memories I’ve made in sports is unforgettable.

Her softball teammates are glad she chose sports as well. The standout centerfielder leads Metamora in to the class 3A sectional title game against rival Washington on Friday.

The game, which will be played at Metamora, will mark the second straight year the Redbirds have played for a sectional title.

“In basketball and softball she’s so hard core. She doesn’t seem like a dance but dancers can be hard core too,” said Metamora senior Sydney Trentman. “I think it’s really cool she used to do that.”

This past basketball season, Ramage eclipsed 1,000 career points for the Redbirds. In November she signed to play college softball at Northern Illinois University.

“She’s very strong, very flexible. She always says she wishes she could have stuck with dance,” said Metamora senior Maddie Mooney. “But she’s going Division 1 in softball so she made the right choice.

Before she heads off to college to play softball, Ramage hopes to her team to state. The Redbirds fell a win shy of state last year.

The state finals are kind of a “big dance” for high school sport. There she could give credit to her softball success to her dance background but on a different stage.

“The way the movements are in dance, it’s helped my body, flexibility, everything,” Ramage said. “My mom agrees. She says dance was the thing that got you here.”