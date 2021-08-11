Metamora Tennis Coach Pens Book on Legendary Football Coach Pat Ryan

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kelly Willard found something to do during the pandemic.

The Metamora High School math teacher and tennis coach just finished a book on the legendary Redbird football coach Pat Ryan. “The Ryan Express” chronicles the 30-year career of Ryan, who retired from coaching in 2020 and is now working for the University of Illinois football program.

Willard, a 1988 Metamora grad and 25-year member of the school faculty, has been a longtime neighbor of Ryan.

“I was doing it for myself, at first. Then I thought there would be people who will enjoy this,” Willard said. “Maybe I’m overestimating that, maybe not everyone will enjoy it. I know there will be some. And for some, it will be a keepsake. It’s building memories.”

“The Ryan Express” will be sold at the high school main office and at home football games this year. The books are $20 apiece.

Willard, who coached his boys tennis team to third place at state this spring, will begin selling his book Aug. 20 at the school Emphasis Night, which includes a football scrimmage.

His father Gordon wrote a book about the first 30 years of Metamora football (1946-1976) and Willard updated it with his first book called “Metamora Football: A Tradition Unmatched,” which covered the first 50 years of MTHS football.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News