Metamora Volleyball Has ‘Roll With It’ Attitude

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a volleyball camp with a sense of humor.

The Metamora High School summer camp certainly featured volleyball with drills. But it also included some personality.

Personality with face coverings and personality with which player could be the best at sanitizing equipment. Maybe it’s the best way to adjust to sports in 2020.

Because masks, social distancing and sanitizing sprays are all a part of high school practices this summer.

“The girls were phenomenal,” Metamora head volleyball coach Tara Ballard said. “I’m sure they complained at home or to each other. But I didn’t hear a single complaint from a single one of them it was awesome.”

Metamora is trying to make the best of summer workouts filled with restrictions. The team motto for summer camp is “roll with it.”

And the players wore t-shirts that included their school logo with a roll of toilet paper next to it.

“I thought it was great,” said senior Danielle Dominy. “It’s the sign of the pandemic, we are rolling with it, taking every step we can to make the season out count and play volleyball, a sport we love. Personally, I wish it included hand sanitizer.”

For the record, hand sanitizer did make it into the team photo at the end of practice.

“It made me laugh,” said senior Kelsey Todd. “This is all so crazy. We have to do what we can, making the best out of it.”

It’s the Redbirds’ twist on volleyball during a pandemic.

“It was so fun to see them these last four days, see how they’ve progressed,” said Ballard. “There’s a lot of talent in this gym.”

And a lot of personality.