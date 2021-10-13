Metamora Volleyball Red Hot Despite End To Long Win Streak

METAMORA, ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Metamora volleyball team just keeps winning.

The Redbirds had a massive 43-match win streak snapped with a loss to Pleasant Plains over the weekend. But the end to a school record win streak isn’t really on their minds.

“We’re not really focused on that aspect of it,” said head coach Tara Ballard. “It’s more about getting better and keep working towards the end goal.”

The Redbirds ended last season with a 16-game win streak and then started this season by winning 27 in a row.

“We just try to focus on how we can improve from the last game,” said senior Hannah Tellor. “That’s not something we really care much about.”

The Redbirds (29-1, 11-0) are still undefeated in conference play and gearing up for a run in the postseason., which is now less than two weeks away.

“I’ve never been on a teak like this,” said senior Kayla Pacha. “We all get along so well. It’s nice to be on a team where we are all good friends, close on and off the court.”

The Redbirds say their success this fall actually started in the spring when the played an 18-game season and only lost once. They never had a chance to play in the postseason because there was no Illinois High School Association postseason due to the pandemic.

So These girls feel like they have some unfinished business.”

“That was a big bummer last year. I think it has made the girls hungrier,” Ballard said. “They want to prove to everyone what they can do.”

A really good team that’s hungrier now than it was a week ago? Now that’s something to be excited about.