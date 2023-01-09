METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If her family didn’t move from Kentucky to Metamora in the fourth grade, Katy Ramage may have never fallen in love sports.

“That’s when I started to focus in on sports,” Ramage said. “I was a competitive dancer, which is kind of funny.”

Ramage quickly took to basketball and softball when her family moved from Danville, Kentucky to central Illinois. As she got older, she got better in both sports.

She’s been a varsity starter in each since she got to Metamora High School. Now as a senior, she knows she can’t dance around the fact she a team leader.

“I knew coming into the season there would be pressure on me as a four-year varsity starter and having to build-up the underclassman,” said Ramage.

The Redbirds have a key game at Dunlap Tuesday. Both teams share second place behind Mid-Illini Conference leader Washington.

“We’re fortunate to have a player like Katy,” said Metamora girls basketball coach Kyle Weyeneth. “The way she plays, the way she leads. She leads by example.”

While Ramage loves loves playing hoops, her main sport is softball. She’s signed to play at Northern Illinois University next year.

Which is why she wants to make her last year of playing organized basketball a special one.

“My senior year of basketball means everything. I knew coming in it was it,” Ramage said. “I needed to make the most if it. I knew this year would be my chance to prove who I am as a basketball player, not just a softball player.”

She’s doing a pretty good job of that as Metamora’s leading scorer.

“She knows what here future is in terms of where she’ll play softball,” Weyeneth said. “But I tell you what, she’s a heck of a basketball player too.”