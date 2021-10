PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference is guaranteed to have a soccer team in the state’s Elite 8.

Morton and Washington will square off in the title match of the Dunlap Sectional on Friday. The winner advances to the a class 2A super-sectional.

The Panthers edged the Potters, 2-1, in their regular season match-up last month.