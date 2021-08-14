Miles Mikolas Shines In Rehab Start With Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cardinals right handed pitcher played in Peoria Saturday night. And played well.

In his rehab start with the High-A Chiefs, Mikolas pitched seven innings and allowed six hits and three runs while striking out eight batters. Mikolas threw 86 pitches, 59 of which went for strikes.

The Chiefs beat Cedar Rapids 7-3 as Mikolas picked up the victory on the bump. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was on hand at Dozer Park Saturday night, as well.

You can view all of Mikolas’ strikeouts from the night in the tweet below.

Nice showing from Miles Mikolas in his rehab start for the @peoriachiefs tonight. 7IP, 3 runs on 6 hits & fans 8 batters in 86 pitches (59 strikes).



Cardinals president of baseball ops John Mozeliak on hand to see @lastoneformiles pitch, who's next start could be with St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/y3O1ItNKUp — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) August 15, 2021

Mikolas met with the media after his start and says he is ready to rejoin the Cardinals whenever that call is made. The full interview with Mikolas can be viewed in the video underneath.