Miller Transferring to LSU; Illinois Wesleyan Golf Wins CCIW Tournament

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday’s college sports roundup sees a Peoria native take his basketball talents to the state of Louisiana, while a local golf teams wins its conference tournament.

Peoria native and former University of Illinois freshman Adam Miller announces that he is transferring to Louisiana State University. Miller will have four years of eligibility with the Tigers.

The Illinois Wesleyan mens golf team got five top-eight finishes en route to a ninth straight CCIW tournament championship. Enjoy the highlights!