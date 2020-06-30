Minor League Baseball Season Officially Canceled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s not really a surprise to anyone but it’s still hard to accept.

There will be no minor league baseball at Dozer Park or any other stadium in America in 2020. The season was officially canceled Tuesday when Major League Baseball announced it would not supply players to the minor league teams.

The coronavirus pandemic claims another rite of summer — minor league baseball.

“I’m glad that we are at least getting a (big league) season,” said San Diego Padres minor leaguer Ethan Skender of Metamora. “Obviously it stinks that none of the minor leaguers will get a chance to play this year and prove themselves. Everything happens for a reason. I can’t control anything that’s going on right now, no one else can.”

Peoria Chiefs general manager Jason Mott has been bracing himself for the cancellation of the season for weeks.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t going to be a one year thing. I think it’s probably going to take 18 months, maybe 2 years to truly get through this,” Mott said. “So trying to figure out how do we get to 2021, and kinda switch our focus to that.”