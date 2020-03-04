Missouri Valley All-Conference Awards

PEORIA, Ill. — For the first time in 16 years, Bradley has three players named to Missouri Valley all-conference teams. The league names Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green as its player of the yearm and name Bradley’s Darrell Brown and Elijah Childs as second team all-conference. That’s the third all-league selection for Brown and the second for Childs.

Metamora’s Nate Kennell is named third team all-missouri valley, his first all-conference selection. Kennell is averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game.

ISU didn’t have an all-valley selection, but DJ Horne makes the league’s all-freshman team.