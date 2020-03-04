Breaking News
Three dead after plane crash near Lincoln, I-55 southbound reopens
Live Now
Live Blog: Super Tuesday updates and results

Missouri Valley All-Conference Awards

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. — For the first time in 16 years, Bradley has three players named to Missouri Valley all-conference teams. The league names Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green as its player of the yearm and name Bradley’s Darrell Brown and Elijah Childs as second team all-conference. That’s the third all-league selection for Brown and the second for Childs.

Metamora’s Nate Kennell is named third team all-missouri valley, his first all-conference selection. Kennell is averaging a career-high 12.8 points per game.

ISU didn’t have an all-valley selection, but DJ Horne makes the league’s all-freshman team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Corona virus impacts formal dress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corona virus impacts formal dress"

Cory's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cory's Story"

Shaun Kink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaun Kink"

MORE AT FOUR: Will Super Tuesday provide clarity for the Democratic party?

Thumbnail for the video titled "MORE AT FOUR: Will Super Tuesday provide clarity for the Democratic party?"

Dealership Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dealership Thefts"

Limestone students raise money for EasterSeals 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Limestone students raise money for EasterSeals 2020"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News