Missouri Valley Cancels Rest of Spring Sports Seasons

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s March and the spring sports season are over at Bradley and Illinois State.

They are over at every school in the Missouri Valley Conference after the league announced the cancellation of the rest of the spring sports schedule on Friday night.

The Valley announced that it has cancelled “all intercollegiate competitions, including MVC championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The MVC Presidents Council made this decision today with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind.”

The spring sports effected are baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.