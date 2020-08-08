Missouri Valley Football to Play League Games in Spring 2021

ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference won’t play league games this fall.

They are moving them to the spring.

The MVFC President’s Council voted Friday to move the conference to the spring. Valley schools will play eight-game league schedules and are given the option to to play their non-conference games this fall.

The conference expects the spring season to include a Football Championship Subdivision playoff.

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University said in a statement. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

Illinois State has two remaining non-conference opponents, Eastern Illinois and Dixie State. ISU’s first non-conference game at Illinois was canceled by the Big Ten last month.