WASHINGTON, ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is the story of a lifelong friendship strengthened by sports.

“When I think of Mitch, he was my childhood best friend,” said former Washington High School sports star Claire McDougall. “We hung out together all the time. We were outside together, played Lego’s, random stuff.

McDougall is a former all-state basketball player for the Panthers. Her childhood best friend Mitch Coughlon is a former all-state soccer player from Washington.

They grew up as neighbors, played together almost daily, were teammates on youth soccer teams and grade school school basketball teams. The same age, they were in inseparable classmates at St. Patrick’s Catholic school every year until they went to high school.

“We were in the same classes, same homework, same teachers, same everything at St. Pat’s,” Coughlon said. “. It brought us close together. Growing up with her was fun.”

They thought college would send them their separate ways. They were heavily recruited.

But without consulting one another, both chose to attend Bradley. Claire earned a basketball scholarship, Mitch earned one for soccer.

Two Division I athletes, from the same neighborhood and the same small grade school.

“We are living out dreams to become college athletes at the same college,” said Coughlon “A really cool experience. A dream come true for sure.”

They admit they have pushed each other since their days playing basketball in the driveway, since playing soccer in the yard, since swimming in the same pool.

And they are evidently still competitive.

“I would definitely beat him in basketball,” McDougall said with a smile. “I don’t know if he’d say the same. I’ll take that. He can have the soccer. I’ll take the basketball.”