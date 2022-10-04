WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mitch Coughlon is constantly in motion.

He became the school’s all-time soccer scoring leader early this season, a great accomplishment. Yet a lot of people know him for what he does on Friday nights as the football team’s kicker and punter.

“It kind of feels special for sure,” Coughlon said. “People know me as the soccer guy. I feel like being a punter and kicker is a cool opportunity.”

Coughlon has played soccer most of his life but first tried football when he was a freshman. He’s stuck it out for four years even though he hasn’t played a lot of football.

But now his excellence in soccer has carried over to to football. He’s a key special teams players handling kickoffs, punts and field goals for the varsity team.

“Playing under the lights with a big crowd, there has to be pressure,” said Washington soccer coach Chad Clift. “I think it helps him in soccer.”

Coughlon agrees.

“I love the Friday night crowd, it’s one of my favorite things,” the senior said. “Most of my friends are on the football team as well. I get to enjoy both the soccer and football aspect.”

Coughlon has also been a part of baseball, basketball, track and cross country teams at Washington. No doubt he’s getting a real kick of his high school athletic career.

And he has some advice for other athletes considering multi-sport careers.

“Make sure you’re always getting involved in high school. You go through high school one time,” Coughlon said. “Senior year you really want to experience it and live though it.”