Molinari on Bradley Hall of Fame: ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’

PEORIA, Ill. — Former Bradley coach Jim Molinari was inducted into the Bradley Athletics Hall of Fame an honored at halftime of the Bradley-Illinois State game Wednesday night.

“It’s probably my greatest honor in basketball,” Molinari said.

He was Bradley’s coach from 1990-2001, his 174 wins is fourth in school history and he’s BU’s career wins leader in the Missouri Valley Conference with 110.

This is home to me, where so many things happened to me in my life, on and off the court. I love it here,” said Molinari. “It’s been one of the best days of my life, for sure professionally.”

Molinari, who coached Bradley’s last MVC regular season champ in the 1995-96 season, is an assistant for Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.