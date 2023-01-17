MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton is quietly putting together a really nice basketball season.

And might be a surprise to some people but not to the team.

“I think we are pretty underrated,” said senior guard Brooks Neuhoff. “We work hard in the offseason.”

For Nuehoff and a couple teammates, the winter is the offseason because they consider themselves primarily baseball players.

“Baseball guys that like to play basketball,” said senior Tate Roley. “I wouldn’t call myself much of a basketball player but being physical and moving the ball is most important.”

Roley has signed to play college baseball at Bradley.

“I’d say I’m more of a baseball guy that plays basketball,” said senior Ethan Hurst, who has signed to play baseball at Lincoln Land. “The winning culture is definitely there. It’s always fun to win. It translates to baseball.”

Those baseball players clearly think basketball prepares them well for a season on the diamond. And those baseball guys have helped the Potters to a 16-6 record on the basketball floor.

That comes as no surprise to their coach.

“Those guys have had a lot of success on the ball field. It carries over,” said Morton basketball coach Matt Franks. “They’ve been in tight situations.. they are competitive ad know it has to get done with the game on the line.”