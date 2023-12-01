MORTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Abe Zeller era is less than two weeks old, but the Potters have already brought him some hardware, going 3-0 in the Washington Tournament of Champions.

“It’s been a fun start and it’s a long season. It’s a journey that has it’s ups and downs and we just look forward to taking it a game at a time and see what we can do,” said Zeller.

You know, it’s Great to be battle tested this early because a lot of people schedule easy teams. We came in, we played the defending state champions in Thayer, played North Tampa, who has a ton of talent. Wes Gudeman, Morton Senior

Senior Gus Ruggard added, “It was really fun. We knew we had to come out and play physical, played some really great teams. Wanted to play fast and we did all those things and executed perfectly.”

Playing fast is the new Morton mantra that coach Zeller wants to install with the Potters, getting up and down the court while being physical on defense.

“What we say before every game is hard smart and together. That’s his motto We play hard, play smart and play together and everything will come out how it’s supposed to be,” said Gudeman.

They compete and like we said at the beginning of the year: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work. When you put those two things together, you can have a really good team. Abe Zeller

The Potters will need that to come together as they battle through the Mid-Illini conference, including a date with defending 3A state champion Metamora next Friday.

“You know you feel like we have a lot of momentum going into the season. We got Mid-Illini game this weekend, we’re just ready to get the season going,” Ruggard said.