Morton Defense Suffocates Providence in Super-sectional

KANKAKEE, Ill., — If defense wins championships, Morton may be two wins away from another title.

The top-ranked Lady Potters held New Lenox Providence to one point in the second quarter and four points in the second half and cruised to a 45-12 win in a class 3A super-sectional on Monday night at Kankakee High School.

The win sends Morton (36-0) to a state semifinal match-up against Springfield Lanphier (26-8) Friday at 1 p.m. at Redbird Arena. Morton is seeking its fifth state title in six years but its first with an undefeated season.