MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chandler Ryan and Brandi Bisping helped the Morton girls basketball teams to three state championships from the 2014-15 through 2016-17 seasons.

Now, no other girls basketball player will wear their jersey number.

Ryan’s No. 4 jersey and Bisping’s No. 13 jersey were retired in a special ceremony Saturday night at Morton high school.