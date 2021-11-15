Morton Enjoying School’s Historic Football Season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been an emotional week for Tim Brilley.

“Congratulations, you’re the best team in Morton history,” he shouted to his team moments after its 40-28 win over Mahomet-Seymour in the class 5A state quarterfinals Saturday.

His Potters are a win from a state title game appearance. Just six years ago he took over a program coming off winless seaosn. He fought back tears thinking about it Saturday.

“So proud of our guys,” Brilley said. “They believed for six years. We went from 0-9 to the state semifinals in six years. It says a lot about our guys. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Morton is on a seven-game win streak and is headed to a state semifinal football game for the first time in school history. The Potters play at Kankakee this Saturday.

“It’s crazy to make history at Morton High School,” said senior Mac Anderson. “We’re a great program. It’s the first year we’ve done this. An awesome feeling.”

Morton shared the Mid-Illini title with Washington but now are the last conference team still playing.

“There’s nothing like it. What’s funny is that’s not even the best part, that we’re the best team in Morton history,” said senior Layne Kaufman. “The best part is that I get to come back next week with these same guys. We really do have so much fun.”

Nobody’s having more fun than Seth Glatz. He rushed for 401 yards and six touchdowns in Saturday’s win.

He now has over 3,000 rushing yards for the season. But he’s more concerned about getting his team to the state title game.

“It’s a step in the right direction to get our program on the map. Keep going and make history,” said Glatz. “It feels great. Morton is Morton, that’s who we are.”