Morton Falls Short in State Title Game

Local Sports

NORMAL, Ill. — The Morton girls basketball team lost the Class 3A state championship game in heartbreaking fashion to Chicago Simeon, 45-44 Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena.

Morton opened the game on a 16-0 run, and took a 24-12 lead into the halftime break. But Simeon rallied big time in the second half and took a one point lead with three seconds left. The Potters had a chance to win the game, but Courtney Jones shot as time expires fell short.

Morton earns a second place state trophy and finishes the season with a 37-1 record. Potters sophomore Katie Krupa led all scorers with 19 points, while Peyton Dearing scores 13 points and Lindsey Dullard adds 12 points.

