NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton girls basketball may not have ended the season with a Class 3A state championship, but they end it with a victory.

After losing to Nazareth Academy in the state semifinal game Friday afternoon, the Potters bounced back and earned a third place trophy.

Morton beat Bethalto Civic Memorial 55-41 to earn a third place finish in the Class 3A state tournament.

Enjoy the highlights!