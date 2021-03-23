Morton Hoops Players Now Powering Unbeaten Volleyball Team

MORTON, Ill., (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kristen Spangler didn’t know what to expect at the start of the volleyball season.

“We weren’t sure what we were going to get from the girls, especially with back to back seasons, they were coming straight from basketball,” Morton’s volleyball said. “We’ve all been surprised at the high level these girls are playing. They are proving to be true athletes.”

Several of the Morton volleyball players are also basketball players. Katie Krupa, Raquel Frakes and Sedona McCartney took the Potters to the Mid-Illini Conference championship on the final day of the basketball season.

Three days later they were playing their first high school volleyball games in over a year And they haven’t missed a beat.

“It’s so fun to come back, it clicks right away.,” McCartney said. “It’s almost like you weren’t gone even though COVID happened. You just click into the game.”

The Illinois High School Association moved volleyball from the fall to the spring this year due to COVID-19. Typically volleyball is done for a few weeks before the basketball season begins and there’s a little transition period for players that participate in both sports.

Not this year.

“It’s never happened before,” said Krupa. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was really fast, don’t get me wrong… we’ve been taking care of our bodies really well.”

The lightning-fast transition from basketball to volleyball is especially crazy for Frakes, who’s not only changing sports but she’s still recovering from major knee surgery. She had her anterior cruciate ligament repaired last March.

“My surgeon told me my jump wouldn’t be back until well over a year,” Frakes said. “I can’t really train in the season but this offseason I’ll get back to it and get my vertical back to where it was.”

It’s been a quick transition from hoops to volleyball So far, so good for the unbeaten Morton Potters.