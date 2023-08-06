MORTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Morton native Bethany Mitchell joined an exclusive club of athletes not just from America, but around the world when she swam the waters of the Irish Channel, something only 115 people have down in nearly seven decades.

Bethany was a nationally-ranked swimmer growing up in Morton. Now living in Seattle, she wanted to push herself with the ultimate test.

I went there somebody asked me if I’d ever climbed Mount Everest…well this is the mount everest of swiming due to temperature, current conditions and jellyfish Bethany Mitchell

Bethany and her son Yarrow came up with a game plan and used the frigid waters in Seattle and san Francisco to prepare, knowing it would take every ounce of strength she had.

“Five other people that day…none of them made it and two were put on oxygen,” Mitchell said. “My theory is you just hope to finish and that’s it. I think that’s the biggest achievement.”

Just a few miles from the shore though, it wasn’t looking good.

I was two miles away from Scotland where the current was really picking up. The crew was looking very serious. There were no more smiles. Bethany Mitchell

But 13 hours, 9 minutes, and 21 seconds later, Bethany reached Scotland and she created the memory of her journey in her own way.

“I’m a documentary photographer and also a visual story teller and artist. Actually documented the whole process, even before I jumped in the water, I was photographing the scene.”