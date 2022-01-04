Morton Ready for Coach’s Return But Played Well Without Him Last Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dakota Neisen found himself in an interesting predicament last week.

The Morton girls basketball assistant coach became the interim coach of the Lady Potters when he learned head coach Bob Becker would have to quarantine away from his team the week of the State Farm Classic.

Thankfully we have a great group of girls who were just ready to play basketball, no matter who’s in charge, Neisen said. “We’re looking forward to having him back but it’s always good to come out of here with a win.”

Actually Morton left Bloomington’s Shirk Center with three wins and a third place trophy at the post-Christmas tourney last week. But the players admit it was strange not being around their head coach, who has won over 500 career games.

“Definitely different,” said senior Maggie Hobson. “Bob Becker is the biggest face of the Lady Potter program. To play without him has been different.”

Morton expects Bob Becker to be back on the sidelines this week but his players say taking third place at the State Farm Classic was a way to honor him while he was away.

“I think going into the (State Farm Classic), that was our mentality,” said senior Katie Krupa. “We wanted to play for him and play as if he’s still on the sidelines for sure.”