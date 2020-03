NORMAL, Ill. — They have been here before.

The Morton Lady Potters are in the class 3A girls basketball state finals for the fifth time in six years. And they are looking for their fifth state title.

But this year top-ranked Morton can do something its Lady Potter predecessors didn’t do. Finish as an undefeated state champion.

Morton (36-0) plays Springfield Lanphier in Friday’s state semifinals at Redbird Arena.