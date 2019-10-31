Morton Ready to Square Off with Defending Champion

MORTON, Ill. — The Morton Potters will tell you they were excited to make the state football playoff field.

They will also tell you that excitement intensified when they saw their opponent.

“They are a very storied program, a very good program,” Morton quarterback Riley Richards said. “They like to run the ball, they have some big boys up front. Like you said, we were so excited when we saw that we were playing them.”

Morton’s first round opponent is 14-time Illinois High School Association state champ Joliet Catholic Academy.

“Knowing that we are playing these guys, you have to beat the best to be the best<” said senior receiver Bobby Hines. “We have to play them, we knew we’d have to do it at some point. That’s where we are at right now.”

The Potters host JCA at 2 p.m. Saturday.