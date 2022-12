PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chicago Mount Carmel repeated as Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament champions after a 74-61 win over top-seeded Moline.

Arlington Heights Hersey beat Morton, 51-40, in the third place game. Lanphier beat Pekin in the fifth place game, 68-51.

Washington beat Normal West for seventh place, 54-38. Richwoods took home the consolation title with a 74-41 win over Rockford Boylan.