Morton’s Becker Closing in on 500th Win

MORTON, Ill. — Bob Becker will likely reach a milestone this weekend.

The longtime Morton High School girls basketball coach is one win away from capturing the 500th of his career. His top-ranked Lady Potters host Lincoln and Galesburg Saturday.

Morton (20-0) has won four of the last five class 3A girls basketball state titles. But Becker isn’t putting himself about his program.

“It’s really all about us, the whole thing. The kids from the past, the present, the coaching staff, our community, our administration,” Becker said. “Hopefully (win number 500) will happen soon, sooner than later. It’s been something that is not a job, it’s been fun.”