Morton’s Dan Bolt Working Through Crazy Summer

MOROTN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley University standout baseball player Dan Bolt says some baseball is better than no baseball.

That’s why he’s spent this past month taking his hacks in the Kernels Collegiate League in Normal.

“It’s very competitive. Division One guys and then you got junior college guys who are going to be going on to the D-I level that are very talented,” Bolt said. “Across the board it’s a really talented league and I am enjoying it.

Bolt hoped to be selected in this years MLB Draft, but with the draft being shortened to five rounds in an attempt to cut costs, he was not picked. That has opened to door for Bolt to return to Bradley for a fifth year next spring.

“Everyone this year is in a different situation. A lot more wrong being done than right with how everything is going on,” said Bolt. “Everyone has to deal with the same situation at the end of the day. It’s going to be a competitive year next year in the draft and in college baseball so I’m excited for that.

No he focusing on next year’s draft and playing professional baseball. And Bolt is taking the high road.

He is using this year of setbacks to help motivate him for the future.

“It’s a lot of anxiety, but the best is to come is what they say,” Bolt said. “Just use it as motivation, fuel the fire, you know? Just stay focused on what your goals are. Adversity is going to come along and hopefully you just get through it.”