MORTON, Ill. — The Morton girls basketball team is a perfect 27-0 this year and is ranked the No. 1 team in Class 3A.

And there’s more good news: Morton All-State senior Lindsey Dullard has returned to action. She missed a couple of weeks of action with a concussion.

Dullard is slowly getting her conditioning back, and the Potters changed a little bit while she was out. A new starting lineup, but the same results for Morton: wins.