Morton’s Florida Trip Canceled, Hopeful of Spring Ball

MORTON, Ill. — The Morton Potters baseball team is thinking the exact same thing most of us are in regards to the changes to the world in the last week.

“It’s just been kind of crazy, kind of overwhelming,” said Morton senior Isaiah Gudeman. “Just seeing all of the sports canceling, I was watching the basketball game when they decided to shut it down.”

“I feel like its a scene out of a movie right now, cause every hour, each day, things are evolving, changing,” said Morton coach Jesse Crawford.

The Potters have spent the last eight months planning for this very week. They are supposed to be in Florida at a spring showcase playing four baseball games. But of course with the recent COVID-19 outbreak, that trip has been canceled.

“We had a lot of people who stepped up and donated money and wanted this trip to happen. So, it wasn’t just me being sad or my team, it was the community,” said Crawford. “It’s neat to have that kind of community support and we’re hoping down the road we can make a trip like that happen.”

“We kinda knew this was coming when things started to cancel. But when he sent us that text, it was definetly disappointing to hear,” said Gudeman. “But I mean, ultimately the end goal if we get to play this year, the Florida trip was just a plus, we have got our eyes set on something bigger if we get to play.”

For now, its a wait and see approach. The IHSA has made no ruling on spring sports yet, but Morton and the entire high school sports community is hoping for some brighter days ahead.

“We just hope that we can salvage some part of the season. Hopefully six weeks from now, we are looking back and the United States has this thing under control and we’re playing ball,” said Crawford. “You don’t realize what you don’t have until you don’t have it, and we’re kind of experiencing right now.”

“I’m hoping things will work out and the IHSA will allow us to play. I know the NCAA is letting seniors get another year of eligibility, but you can’t do that in high school,” said Gudeman. “So, I’m kinda hoping that we can figure things out and get playing.”