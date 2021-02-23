Morton’s Hobson Plays Big Role For the Team She Grew Up Adoring

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Maggie Hobson has waited her turn.

She grew up watching Morton High School girls basketball teams play. She loved it.

So she worked and worked to make the team. Last year she played a little for the state finalist but this year the junior is playing a lot.

“Coach (Becker) was really transparent, talking to me, telling me what my role is going to be,” Hobson said. “I was lucky last year to play in the postseason and at the end of the (regular) season. It’s super awesome to have a bigger role, coming up the line and work hard for that.”

Hobson was a big part of Morton’s come-from-behind win Saturday at Metamora. She led the Potters with 16 points and hit clutch free throws in the final minute of the 36-31 victory.

“There was a kid that was watching the older kids in front of her and dreaming of being a Potter one day,” Morton coach Bob Becker said. “Now it’s her turn, now she’s in that leadership role.”

Clearly Hobson has been thinking about being a Lady Potter for a long time.

How long?

Her grade school P.E. teacher was Bob Becker. She says even back then she used to try and impress her future head coach.

“Having Coach Becker as a PE teacher in second grade, I always dreamed about being in this spot. We’d have basketball units and he’d say, ‘Maggie, demonstrate this drill for us.’ Ever since then, he’s always been a part of my life in basketball.”

She’s earned a starting position for the Potters now and she says she won’t take it for granted. And her coach says it’s now her turn to be an example for future Morton girls basketball players.

“There will be little kids looking up to Maggie,” said Becker. “She has a responsibility now to pay it forward.”