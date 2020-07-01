Morton’s Katie Krupa Chooses Harvard

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She still has two years left of her high school basketball career but Katie Krupa is already thinking about college.

And Tuesday she chose a college. The 6-2 center announced on her social media accounts she will attend Harvard University to continue her athletic and academic career.

Krupa, who enters her junior year this fall, averaged 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for state runner-up Morton High School. She helped the Lady Potters win the 2019 state title and Morton has a 70-4 record with her the past two years.

Krupa’s recruitment exploded last summer and she a dozen offers from Division I schools.