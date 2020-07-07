Morton’s Krupa on Harvard: ‘It Happens to One in a Million’

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She hasn’t stopped smiling ina week.

“It’s so special, it’s so humbling,” said Morton’s Katie Krupa. “It happens to one in a million.”

The one in a million shot came last week when Krupa committed to play basketball at Harvard University. The journey to Harvard started a few weeks after her eighth grade graduation when her parents asked her an unexpected question.

“They said’ ‘what would you think about going to the Harvard Elite Camp? It was totally random,” Krupa said. “We have no family history at Harvard or the Ivy League. I said sure.”

The 6-2 rising junior has had a terrific two-year career at Morton High School. She’s been apart of 70 games, won a state championship in 2019 and a state runner-up trophy in 2020. She had a dozen Division I offers, including ones from home town schools Bradley and Illinois State, at the time she made her college decision.

Krupa said she fell in love with the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus during that summer camp two years ago. And the idea of studying medicine while playing basketball at the iconic university was too good to pass up.

So she made the oral commitment with two years still left in her prep career.

“They’re not just looking at your basketball, they’re not just looking at your schooling either,” Krupa said of the admissions process at Harvard. “They are looking at you as a person, as a student, how you work at everything you do.”

But even after making her college choice, Krupa feels like there’s still a lot of work to do in her remaining days as a high school player.

“I’m going to have to work harder than I ever had to before. This is just a milestone. I’m not going to stop working,” Krupa said. “It’s not like I’ve made it, it’s not my peak at all. I have everything to prove.”