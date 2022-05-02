CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton’s Tommy Kuhl is headed back to the NCAA Regionals.

Kuhl and the Illini he won their seventh straight Big Ten golf championship, edging Michigan State at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort on Sunday. The win sends Illinois into the NCAA field, which wil lbe announced at 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

“I think we just keep building off what we’ve been doing. We’ve been playing good golf, now it’s just a mindset., Put our heads together and finish this season how we’d like,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl shot a 77 in windy conditions in the third round and finished tied for 27th at 226 (+10).

“When you have a group of guys like this and a coaching staff like we have, it makes it even more special,” said Kuhl of the Big Ten title. “To share these moments with them is something you’ll never forget and memories that are definitely made.”