MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having an all-state caliber season as the ace of the Morton Potters pitching staff.

With 82 strikeouts in 42 innings of work and an ERA just over 1.00, this year has been a breakout season.

“I did a lot of offseason work. I’ve been growing, getting bigger and the velocity is going up recently,” Roley said. “So just working on my craft and trying to get better has helped me a lot.”

In the past two years, Roley has grown six inches. His growth spurt and his unique throwing angle have many college baseball programs intrigued. Illinois and Bradley had scouts to see him pitch Monday’s game against Limestone.

“I’ve kind of started to get a little bit of attention from the division one level, so it’s definitely exciting,” the junior said. “For colleges, for everything, lefty is something good to look for. It helps me having a weird arm angle and being from the left side it definitely helps me pitching.”

His coach agrees.

“He’s had a major uptick in velocity and he works at it year-round,” said Morton baseball coach Jesse Crawford. “He puts the time and effort in and he’s driven. His goal is to be a division one pitcher and right now he’s on a good track for that.”

Roley and the Potters have their eyes set on the postseason. However, the future is bright for Morton’s multi-sport star who has the potential to have an even better season next year as a senior.

“I’m gaining weight and getting better at pitching is definitely a goal to have an even more dominant senior year,” Roley said. “Hopefully I’ll keep getting more looks from bigger (colleges) and I hope I can keep getting better and keep impressing people.”