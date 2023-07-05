SILVIS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s trying to stay calm and soak it all in.

But the truth is, for the first time in his life, Tommy Kuhl is playing in a PGA Tour event. It feels like a dream.

“At the end of the day, it’s still golf. It’s what I do,” Kuhl said before his practice round Tuesday at the John Deere Classic. “Yes, there’s more pressure because I’m playing for a paycheck now. There’s a little more pressure this week because I’m new to this.”

The former Morton High School state champ and University of Illinois All-American is now swimming with the big fish. He’s in a PGA Tour field playing with some of the world’s best players.

On the tour where he hopes to make a career.

“Sometimes it’s takes guys three, four, five years to get out here,” Kuhl said. “Being here this week definitely motivates me to get to this point.”

Kuhl, who turned pro earlier this summer and is playing on the PGA Tour Canada circuit, is in the JDC field on a sponsor’s exemption. His first round tee time is 2:22 p.m., Thursday, his second round tee time is 8:57 a.m. Friday.

Clearly this week is part dream and part business for Kuhl, who’s goal is to make the PGA Tour. He says that dream will become a reality when he walks to the first tee Thursday.

“When they call my name on the first tee Thursday, I’m sure I’ll get chills,” said Kuhl. “I’m going to try and stay in the moments all week. Have fun, compete, do what I do and be myself. This week could change my life but like I keep saying, you just have to stay in the moment.”