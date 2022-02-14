NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a strange 48 hours for the Illinois State basketball program.

Informed by ISU Athletics Director Kyle Brennan he won’t return as coach next season, Dan Muller was given the option to close the season out as the Redbirds coach. He initially said yes, after consulting with his players.

He changed his mind on Monday.

Muller, who’s been ISU’s coach for ten years, opted to step away from the team. Associate coach Brian Jones has been named interim coach.

“After an emotional day yesterday, and more time to talk to my players about this difficult situation, I have decided to step away and not coach this team the rest of the season,” Muller said in a statement. “I completely understand that playing for a coach that has been fired could be very difficult, and I do not want to be a distraction to my players. Brian Jones will fill my shoes, and the rest of the staff will do everything they can for these players. I will be cheering hard for this team at home while you support them at Redbird Arena and beyond.”

ISU has five games left on its Missouri Valley Conference schedule, then plays in the Valley Tournament in St. Louis. The Redbirds (11-15, 4-9 in MVC) host Northern Iowa Tuesday.

“Dan informed me of his decision (Monday) to step away from coaching for the remainder of the season,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said. “We are thankful for Coach Muller’s contributions as a coach and student-athlete, and we appreciate Coach Jones stepping up to lead our program during this transition. We will continue to support our student-athletes as we begin our national pursuit for the next leader of Redbird Men’s Basketball.”

Jones, who is in his third season on the ISU coaching staff, spent 13 seasons as the head coach at North Dakota before coming to the Redbirds. He guided UND to six post-season berths and three appearances in Big Sky Conference Championship games.